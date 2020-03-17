Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

alphaDIRECT Advisors Discusses Ballard Power Systems and Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions for Transportation with Dr. DeWoskin, Senior Advisor to Deloitte

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 09:01am EDT

NEW YORK, NY, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- alphaDIRECT Advisors, an Investor Intelligence firm, announced today that Shawn Severson, Founding Partner, conducted a review of Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ/TSX: BLDP) to discuss the Deloitte China and Ballard Power Systems joint paper “Fueling the Future of Mobility: Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions for Transportation” with Dr. Kennet DeWoskin, Senior Advisor to Deloitte.

“The Deloitte China-Ballard joint white paper, published in January 2020, focuses on TCO analysis of mobility applications. The white paper encompasses various transportation use cases in different parts of the globe, providing detailed cost comparisons between fuel cell electric, battery electric and internal combustion engine solutions. The white paper concludes that fuel cells will be the lowest-cost solution available within this decade, and sooner than previously expected. In this interview we review the implications for Ballard and the overall fuel cell sector. As with most technology, cost reduction is a significant factor in driving wide scale commercial adoption, with fuel cell technology already having been proven highly efficient and effective for certain transportation use cases,“ said Mr. Severson, Founding Partner of alphaDIRECT Advisors.

 

Click on the link below to read the full interview:

http://www.alphadirectadvisors.com/managementseries/bldp-fueling-the-future-of-mobility-hydrogen-fuel-cell-solutions-for-transportation

 

About alphaDIRECT Advisors

alphaDIRECT Advisors, a division of EnergyTech Investor, LLC, is a Publishing and Investor Intelligence firm that creates and implements digital content and programs to help investors better understand a company's key drivers including industry dynamics, technology, strategy, outlook, and risks. alphaDIRECT’s expertise encompasses a variety of sectors including EnergyTechnology, Cleantech, Emerging Growth, Industrial and ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance). alphaDIRECT was founded by Wall Street veteran and research analyst, Mr. Shawn Severson, after seeing a significant shift in the investment industry that resulted in less fundamental research conducted on small cap companies and a significant decline in information available to all investors. alphaDIRECT's mission is to bridge the information gap and engage companies and investors in a way that opens information flow and analytical insights. Read alphaDIRECT’s Disclosure: https://alphadirectadvisors.com/disclosures/

 

About Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) provides clean energy products that reduce customer costs and risks and helps customers solve difficult technical and business challenges in their fuel cell programs. To learn more about Ballard , please visit www.ballard.com.

 

To receive complimentary news and updates from alphaDIRECT Advisors, please visit:

www.alphadirectadvisors.com

 

 

Attachment 

Shawn Severson
alphaDIRECT Advisors
+1 415-233-7094
shawn@alphadirectadvisors.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:12aFBN : First Bank Not Surprised At Mergers and Acquisition Rumours -FBNHoldings
AQ
09:12aTRANSCORP HOTELS : Declares N3.7bn PAT In 2019
AQ
09:12aMERUS N.V. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09:12aViewbix Inc. Issues Statement Regarding Unauthorized Promotional Activity Involving Its Common Stock
GL
09:11aINTERNATIONAL BREWERIES : NSE Abeokuta Inducts New Members, Honours Distinguished Personalities
AQ
09:11aAXA MANSARD INSURANCE : Smithworks Partners Axa Mansard To Promote Corporate Performance
AQ
09:11aMODERNA : Coronavirus Vaccine Starts Clinical Trial In US Today
AQ
09:11aKENYA AIRWAYS : E-commerce sector takes Coronavirus hit
AQ
09:11aMIDIGATOR : and ClearSale Join Forces to Stop Chargebacks
BU
09:10aALBA AIMS TO MEET ITS 2020 OBJECTIVES : strong focus on Safety, Production and Cost
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Boeing in talks for short-term U.S. government assistance
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. airlines seek $50 billion coronavirus bailout to avoid collapse
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : to hire 100,000 workers as online orders surge on coronavirus worries
4Social media giants warn of AI moderation errors as coronavirus empties offices
5RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. : RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL : McDonald's, Starbucks limit dine-in s..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group