Alphabet plans to invest between $175bn and $185bn in 2026, well above market expectations, which on average had been forecasting $115.3bn. The announcement, met coolly by investors with the stock flat in after-hours trading, underscores the group's determination to strengthen its position in the global race for artificial intelligence. The massive spending is meant to enable Google to bolster its infrastructure capacity, as demand for its cloud services and AI products continues to grow.



The Google Cloud segment posted a 48% rise in revenue in Q4, reaching $17.7bn, well above the 35.2% expected. Like Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure, Google is grappling with capacity constraints that are slowing its ability to scale up fully. Alphabet and Meta alone are expected to account for more than $500bn in AI investment this year, illustrating the scale of the technology battle under way.



Despite growing questions about the profitability of such spending, Alphabet is pointing to tangible progress. The Gemini 3 model, launched in November, marked a significant step in the group's AI strategy, prompting an urgent reaction at OpenAI. The Gemini app now claims more than 650 million monthly users, and the AI Overviews feature integrated into search exceeds 2 billion monthly users. The partnership struck with Apple to power Siri with Gemini also gives Google strategic access to an installed base of over 2.5 billion devices.