Alphabet reached a market capitalization of $4 trillion on Monday, becoming the world's fourth company to cross this threshold, alongside Nvidia, Microsoft and Apple. The stock rose by about 1% in early trading, notably buoyed by the announcement of its partnership with Apple. Apple plans to integrate Gemini models into a new version of Siri, marking a strategic endorsement of the AI technologies developed by Google.



The tech giant has notched a series of advances in artificial intelligence: the unveiling of the Tensor "Ironwood" processor in November, followed by the launch of the Gemini 3 model in December. These innovations, combined with the rising momentum of Google Cloud in AI-related services, have strengthened investor confidence. Facing competition from OpenAI and the rapid evolution of conversational agents, Alphabet has managed to reassure the market about its ability to remain a central player in generative AI.