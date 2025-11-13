Alphabet, Delta Air Lines, Chevron, Cisco, Siemens….
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Alphabet faces EU investigation over news publisher ranking practices under the Digital Markets Act and invests in undersea internet cables for Australia's AUKUS submarine fleet base.
- Delta Air Lines temporarily blocked from dismantling joint venture with Aeromexico by US court amidst earnings challenges and anticipates strong Q4 earnings.
- Cisco Systems raises full-year revenue and profit forecasts following strong Q1 results driven by networking and AI infrastructure demand.
- Amazon faces China's crackdown on tax evasion by sellers, impacting Nasdaq despite Dow reaching a record high.
- Edgewell Personal Care Co reports better-than-expected Q4 sales and sells Feminine Care business to Essity for $340 million.
- Chevron invests in exploration and development in Guyana and Argentina, demonstrating confidence in long-term oil demand.
Europe:
- Siemens plans to spin off 30% of Healthineers division, focusing on digital and AI expansion amidst restructuring.
- Generali exceeds financial expectations in first nine months of 2025 due to lower catastrophe claims and robust profit growth.
- Deutsche Telekom plans gigafactory expansion, cost synergies, and raises profit guidance following strong Q3 performance.
- UniCredit navigates Italy's regulatory landscape with strategic partnerships in bancassurance and asset management.
- Deutsche Pfandbriefbank anticipates substantial losses in 2025 due to costly exit from U.S. real estate lending.
- Flutter Entertainment lowers profit forecast due to regulatory changes in India and high payouts, despite revenue growth.
- Rolls-Royce maintains full-year 2025 guidance with strong order intake and demand from Asian airlines.
- Solvay SA establishes a strategic partnership with Permag to secure rare earth material supply.
Rest of the world:
- Tencent reports significant Q3 2024 profit and revenue growth driven by gaming and AI integration.
- ADNOC Gas reports Q3 net profit increase to $1.34 billion, driven by strong domestic demand and improved margins.
- Singapore Airlines experiences a significant decline in half-year net profit due to Air India's losses and increased competition.
- Mahindra & Mahindra and Manulife Financial establish a joint venture to enter the Indian life insurance market.
- Eicher Motors reports strong demand and higher profits in Q2, driven by increased sales in Indian and international markets.
- Page Industries experiences a slight decline in quarterly profit due to weak consumer demand, declares an interim dividend.
