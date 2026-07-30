Where did all the cash go? Sundar Pichai is not the only one asking. Alphabet just posted record profit, and its first negative quarterly free cash flow.

In Q2 2026, Alphabet generated $39.1bn in operating cash and invested $44.9bn, almost all of it in AI servers, networks and data centers. Free cash flow came in at -$5.9bn, a first since its 2004 IPO. For 22 years, Google has turned every search into cash. Yet the group ends the quarter like a student on the 25th of the month.

The printing press goes to the teller

Alphabet swallowed $44.9bn in three months, twice as much as a year earlier, and is targeting between $195bn and $205bn for the year. It must be said that the group invested $91.4bn in all of 2025, and that already seemed crazy. CFO Anat Ashkenazi warned that 2027 would go even higher, without giving a figure, perhaps buying time to negotiate an overdraft line. In the meantime, the bills have to be paid. Alphabet has not repurchased any shares since the start of the year, raised $49.6bn in equity in June and, according to Anat Ashkenazi, increased its debt stack from roughly $16bn to $100bn in a year.

On a trailing 12-month basis, free cash flow remains positive at $53.3bn, bankruptcy is not on the agenda. In summer 2025, Alphabet was still generating $24.5bn of free cash flow per quarter. This winter, $10.1bn. This spring, -$5.9bn. The CFO warns it will remain "under pressure". That's easy to believe.

There is a record in the release: $112.1bn in net profit. Except $77.1bn comes, after tax, from mostly unrealized gains on its stakes, with SpaceX named explicitly, along with a mysterious "private company". Without that boost, EPS drops back to around $2.85, i.e. about the consensus. Google's best AI investment this quarter may have been betting on others.

$205bn and still a tenant

The buildout, at least, has customers lining up at the window. Cloud jumps 82% to $24.8bn, delivers a 35.6% operating margin, and $514bn of signed contracts are waiting to be served.

The catch is timing. Cash goes out today, most of the revenue from already-ordered TPUs will not arrive until 2027. Alphabet is buying chips and pouring concrete before the tokens pay back the project. And because the concrete has not set yet, it will rent compute capacity from third parties starting in Q3.

In February, Gemini 3.1 Pro put Google at the top of Artificial Analysis' Intelligence Index. Since then, the scoring has changed and so has the competition. Claude Opus 5 posts 61 points, the best Gemini right now scores 50. A pointed detail: Opus is from Anthropic, whose models Google sells on its own cloud and in which it owns an equity stake. Very likely the "private company" from earlier. Sundar Pichai is now betting on Gemini 4, still in training.

On Monday, Beijing start-up Moonshot raised the stakes by making its model Kimi K3 freely downloadable, 57 points on the same ranking, seven more than the best Gemini. The weights are available for free download.

The stock fell 7% the day after the release, before catching its breath. Meta and Microsoft reported yesterdat, Amazon today. Between the four of them, the hyperscalers are planning more than $725bn of investment this year.

Alphabet is therefore not an isolated case. The group remains very well positioned to make money from AI, which is not the same thing as having the best AI. As for where the cash went, Sundar Pichai can ask Gemini. For the answer, he may have to wait for version 4.