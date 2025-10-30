Alphabet has surpassed $100bn in quarterly revenue for the first time, driven by strong advertising activity and continued growth at Google Cloud. For Q3, the group generated $102.35bn in revenue, exceeding analysts' expectations ($99.89bn), with net income of $34.97bn, or $2.87 per share, compared with $26.3bn a year earlier.

Advertising remains the main revenue driver, totaling $74.18bn. The Google search engine brought in $56.56bn (+15% y-o-y) and YouTube generated $10.26bn, above forecasts. At the same time, Google Cloud's revenue climbed 35% to $15.15bn, with an order book reaching $155bn. Sundar Pichai praised the division's performance, highlighting its central role in the group's growth momentum.

Alphabet also revised its capital expenditure for 2025 upwards to between $91bn and $93bn, compared with the $85bn previously forecast. This revision is due to the rise of artificial intelligence projects, which are driving both cloud demand and new product development. Alphabet's share price rose nearly 6% in after-hours trading, with the markets welcoming better-than-expected results and a solid growth trajectory in strategic segments. As a reminder, Google's parent company remains under pressure from the growth of AI search engines seeking to gain market share.