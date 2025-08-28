Google, Alphabet's main subsidiary, announced on Thursday its intention to invest some $9bn in the state of Virginia by 2026 to strengthen its artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud capabilities.



Through its CEO Sundar Pichai the internet giant announced on X that its plans would involve building a new data center in Chesterfield County and expanding existing sites in Loudoun and Prince William counties.



Google explains that it is working in parallel with local partners to meet its growing energy needs.



Beyond infrastructure, Google has decided to allocate another $1bn to artificial intelligence (AI) training programs, which will give all students at Virginia universities and colleges free access to the Google AI Pro plan and training modules for one year.



The University of Virginia, Brightpoint Community College, and Northern Virginia Community College will form the first cohort of the Google AI for Education program.