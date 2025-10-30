HSBC maintains its "buy" recommendation on Alphabet shares with a target price raised from $295 to $335, following the tech giant's better-than-expected quarterly results - both in terms of revenue and EPS.
The broker has raised its GAAP EPS estimates by 6%-7% for 2025-27, with its higher target price reflecting its upgraded GAAP EBIT forecasts (by 0-8% for 2025-27), mainly for Google Cloud.
In particular, it points to a cloud order book that is up 43% sequentially to $155bn, higher than the consensus ($119bn), as well as the group's capex forecasts, which have been raised to $92bn.
Alphabet: HSBC raises target price
Published on 10/30/2025 at 11:17 am EDT
