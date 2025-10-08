HSBC has begun to monitor the stock with a buy rating and a price target of $285, implying around 16% upside potential.



The analyst expects growth thanks to new gains on Google Search and higher margins for Google Cloud.



HSBC also expects continued growth in the three core businesses, which should enable further margin expansion.



The broker appreciates Alphabet's full-stack AI strategy: it is based on a cutting-edge Gemini model and its own chip development, and draws on the largest data sets in the cloud service provider (CSP) peer group.



HSBC anticipates continued growth in YouTube Music/Premium subscribers and a continued industry shift toward connected TV, away from traditional broadcast and cable, where YouTube is about 50% larger than its nearest competitor (in the US).



We anticipate further monetization increases for the higher-margin YouTube Shorts format, HSBC concludes.