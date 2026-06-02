The transaction notably includes a $10bn private investment from Berkshire Hathaway, already a significant shareholder in the group since 2025. The financing will be further supported by $30bn in underwritten offerings by banks, including $15bn in convertible preferred shares, as well as a $40bn at-the-market equity program. Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, and Morgan Stanley will lead these operations.

This capital increase is part of an acceleration in Alphabet's AI spending. The group had already raised its 2026 capex guidance upward to $180bn-$190bn. According to Wall Street estimates, Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon will collectively invest over $700bn in technological infrastructure this year. Despite investor enthusiasm for its AI strategy and the progress of Gemini, Alphabet shares retreated following the announcement of this substantial capital increase.