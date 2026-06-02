Alphabet prepares massive $80bn capital increase for AI

Alphabet has announced plans to raise $80bn to fund the expansion of its dedicated artificial intelligence infrastructure. The group stated that demand for its AI services currently exceeds available capacity across both enterprise and consumer segments. The proceeds will primarily be used to bolster the computing infrastructure required for the development and deployment of its AI models.

The transaction notably includes a $10bn private investment from Berkshire Hathaway, already a significant shareholder in the group since 2025. The financing will be further supported by $30bn in underwritten offerings by banks, including $15bn in convertible preferred shares, as well as a $40bn at-the-market equity program. Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, and Morgan Stanley will lead these operations.



This capital increase is part of an acceleration in Alphabet's AI spending. The group had already raised its 2026 capex guidance upward to $180bn-$190bn. According to Wall Street estimates, Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon will collectively invest over $700bn in technological infrastructure this year. Despite investor enthusiasm for its AI strategy and the progress of Gemini, Alphabet shares retreated following the announcement of this substantial capital increase.