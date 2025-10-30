On Wednesday evening, Alphabet reported net income of nearly $35bn for Q3 2025, representing a 35% increase in EPS to $2.87, well above analysts' expectations.



The tech giant, parent company of the Google search engine and YouTube platform, saw its operating margin decline by 1 point to 31%, but revenues grew by 16% to $102.3bn (+15% at constant exchange rates). "



"Google Cloud accelerated, ending the quarter with $155bn in orders," said CEO Sundar Pichai, who also claimed "more than 300 million paid subscriptions driven by Google One and YouTube Premium."



With the growth seen across its businesses and customer demand for the cloud, Alphabet now anticipates capital expenditures of between $91bn and $93bn for the full fiscal year.