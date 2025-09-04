Alphabet's sharp rally gave Wall Street a reason to look past deeper concerns yesterday. In Europe, markets also regained ground, with French yields easing slightly after some policy reversals from the Bayrou government, which still appears fragile and close to collapse. Even so, tensions linger as investors look ahead to a pivotal U.S. Federal Reserve meeting in two weeks' time.

Life becomes easier for the New York Stock Exchange when two of its main weightings decide to soar on the stock market. With Alphabet up 9% and Apple up 3.8% at the close, Wall Street found two driving forces to end a session that had looked much less favourable on a high note. It was the same court ruling that boosted the share prices of both companies. Alphabet slipped through the antitrust net: its subsidiary Google will be able to keep its Chrome browser. As a result, the decision protects the lucrative search contract between Apple and Google, which brings in $20 billion a year for the brand with the apple logo. But wait, not everything is rosy: gains in the US technology sector masked declines in 9 of the 11 sectors of the S&P 500. The index gained 0.5%, while the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.8%. The Dow Jones (less technology-focused) and the Russell 2000 (small caps) are probably a more accurate reflection of the overall picture: they lost 0.05% and 0.1% respectively.

Alphabet/Google's spectacular gain allowed it to consolidate its position as the fourth largest US company by market capitalisation, at $2.8 trillion. A nice birthday present, as Google celebrates its 27th birthday on 4 September. The company, founded in 1998, can therefore be described as a member of Gen Z, like Netflix (1997), for example. But also like Facebook (2004), YouTube and Reddit (2005) and even Pinterest, Instagram, Twitch and Snap. Amazon, founded in 1994, is more commonly classified as Gen Y, more commonly known as Millennials. As for Apple and Microsoft, which are respectively the third and second largest companies in the world by market capitalisation, they are representatives of Gen X. What do they have in common? All these companies are American and mostly Californian. But the most widely used platform in the world in 2025 comes from Generation Alpha and is called TikTok. It is not American, at least not for the moment, but Chinese.

Earlier in Europe, all markets closed in positive territory. The clouds that had gathered after the return of inflation fears and the political crisis in France gave way to a fragile bright spot. The Stoxx Europe 600 gained 0.7% after falling 1.5% the previous day. The rebound was driven by a curious combination of the healthcare sector (a sign that defensive stocks are currently in demand), a few heavyweight industrial stocks (Airbus, Schneider) and bullish bets on unloved 2025 stocks (Adidas, LVMH, Capgemini).

What is stirring up the markets this morning is the continuing correction in China. The CSI 300 index fell by more than 2% for the third consecutive session this morning. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong also posted three consecutive declines. There are rumours that Beijing could bring in its financial police to calm speculation on the stock markets. This is ironic, given that it was the authorities who introduced a series of favourable measures a few months ago to bring Chinese savings back into circulation. But in China, as elsewhere, the ‘Goldilocks' policy is preferred to excess: neither too hot nor too cold, just right.

We are also keeping an eye on the oil market, as oil prices have fallen following signs of increased global storage and rumours of continued production growth by OPEC+. In a world where growth momentum appears to be moderating, the continued strengthening of supply can only lead to an imbalance in the long term. This is also the view of Goldman Sachs, which yesterday published a study anticipating a decline in Brent crude to between USD 55 and USD 50 next year. This level would not be unwelcome to the White House, which is seeking every possible means to offset the inflation caused by customs duties. However, it would weigh heavily on part of the US oil sector, whose production costs are incompatible with such a low price.

The other key news this week is the factors fuelling expectations of interest rate cuts in the United States. The focus is on employment figures. The latest available data show that the labour market is slowing down. More indicators will be released today, ahead of tomorrow's official August figures. The slowdown is favourable for equity markets because the equity market wants interest rates to fall. However, the deterioration in economic indicators reinforces the assumption that the Fed will cut rates several times between now and the end of the year. This scenario would also ease the bond market, which has been particularly stressed in recent days by the excessive debt of several major economies.

In Asia-Pacific this morning, China is suffering, but other markets are enjoying an upturn. Japan is up 1.5%, Australia 1%, Taiwan and India 0.5% and South Korea 0.2%. European markets are expected to open slightly higher.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: in Switzerland, the consumer price index and unemployment rate; in the eurozone, industrial orders; In the United States, Challenger job cuts, ADP employment change, new jobless claims, non-farm productivity, trade balance, unit labor costs, S&P Global US Composite and Services PMIs, ISM Services Index, and DOE crude oil inventories. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.34

: US$1.34 Gold : US$3,528.64

: US$3,528.64 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$67.14

: US$67.14 United States 10 years : 4.18%

: 4.18% BITCOIN: US$110,679

In corporate news:

Lloyds Banking Group plans a performance management overhaul, potentially leading to 3,000 job cuts.

plans a performance management overhaul, potentially leading to 3,000 job cuts. Unilever is reviewing its top 200 roles under new CEO, aiming to refresh 25% of its leadership.

is reviewing its top 200 roles under new CEO, aiming to refresh 25% of its leadership. Rolls-Royce CFO discussed the impact of defense spending and new nuclear reactor deals.

CFO discussed the impact of defense spending and new nuclear reactor deals. Naked Wines reports trading on track with expectations and successful share buyback program.

reports trading on track with expectations and successful share buyback program. Anglo American sold its remaining stake in Valterra Platinum.

sold its remaining stake in Valterra Platinum. Mercedes-Benz to end Sprinter production by 2029 amid automotive industry crisis discussions.

to end Sprinter production by 2029 amid automotive industry crisis discussions. Permira sold remaining shares in TeamViewer, generating 115 million euros through ABO.

BioArctic major shareholders plan to sell 2 million shares at an 11.5% discount.

major shareholders plan to sell 2 million shares at an 11.5% discount. Google faces financial penalties in Europe and the U.S. for privacy violations and antitrust issues.

faces financial penalties in Europe and the U.S. for privacy violations and antitrust issues. ExxonMobil explores sale of European chemical plants, potentially worth up to $1 billion.

explores sale of European chemical plants, potentially worth up to $1 billion. ConocoPhillips to reduce workforce by 20-25% due to restructuring efforts.

to reduce workforce by 20-25% due to restructuring efforts. Amazon ends free shipping program for Prime members.

ends free shipping program for Prime members. Salesforce surpassed quarterly revenue expectations with strong demand for its AI and enterprise software.

surpassed quarterly revenue expectations with strong demand for its AI and enterprise software. Macy's shares soared after raising annual forecasts and reporting best comparable sales growth in three years.

