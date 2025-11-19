The Alphabet stock has risen almost 4% today following the launch of Gemini 3, Google's latest artificial intelligence model. Successor to Gemini 2.5 launched eight months ago, this new model is touted as more capable, able to understand complex queries with fewer prompts and provide more precise responses. It will be deployed across Google's search services, the Gemini app, and enterprise-oriented tools.

Analysts praise Google DeepMind's progress while maintaining a cautious stance on the stock. Bank of America Securities, for example, speaks of meaningful progress that helps Google close the ?perceived gap? with competitors such as OpenAI and Anthropic, while maintaining a Buy rating on the Alphabet stock.

Gemini 3 is in intense competition in the generative AI market, led by OpenAI with GPT-5 and Anthropic with Claude Sonnet 4.5. Analysts note that Google is gradually steering users toward its AI-integrated solutions, such as AI Overviews or the Gemini app. Even though it is still too early to measure the commercial impact of the new model, Alphabet appears to have reassured markets about its ability to remain a major player in AI innovation.