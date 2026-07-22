Alphabet reports after the close, and investors want more than another confident presentation about artificial intelligence. They want stronger cloud revenue, clearer evidence of commercial returns and some reassurance that capital spending will not keep rising indefinitely. The company has been given plenty of room to invest. The market is now asking to see the results.

The largest technology companies have underperformed the Nasdaq this year. Investors have not abandoned AI, but they are becoming less impressed by spending for its own sake. Alphabet must therefore strike a difficult balance. It needs to spend enough to defend its position against Microsoft, Amazon and other competitors, while proving that those investments are improving revenue and margins. Strong growth at Google Cloud would help. Another increase in capital-expenditure guidance may be harder to sell, particularly if management remains vague about when the money will generate meaningful returns.

The market's response could matter as much as the numbers themselves. ASML, TSMC and Samsung recently delivered strong results but received little reward. Expectations have risen so high that good news can feel merely adequate. Alphabet is entering the same trap. It must beat forecasts without alarming investors about the cost of doing so.

Super Micro has at least provided evidence that demand for AI infrastructure remains real. The server maker said it received more than $60 billion in new orders during its fiscal fourth quarter and raised its gross-margin outlook. Its shares surged more than 20% after the announcement and remained sharply higher before Wednesday's opening bell.

Dell also gained after rising 6% on Tuesday. Micron, Western Digital, SanDisk and Teradyne helped lift the Nasdaq during the previous session. In Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 advanced 0.94%, with ASML up 5% and Infineon gaining 5.5%. Technology shares also rose strongly in South Korea, Taiwan and Japan.

Tesla will also report after the close, although its results are less important for the broader market than Alphabet's. However, investors will pay close attention to Elon Musk’s comments. Texas Instruments, IBM, ServiceNow and CSX are due to publish figures as well. Philip Morris, GE Vernova, AT&T, Northern Trust and RPM International are among the companies reporting earlier in the day.

Companies are not the only ones being asked to justify large commitments. The Trump administration is preparing to impose new tariffs on goods from dozens of trading partners by Friday, according to Bloomberg, as the temporary 10% global tariff approaches its expiration.

The administration is also introducing a striking new tariff schedule for generic drugs. Imports will face no tariffs for two years beginning August 1. The rate will then rise to 100% for one year before climbing to 200%. The idea is to give pharmaceutical companies time to establish production in the United States, then punish those that fail to do so.

The policy combines a temporary incentive with an exceptionally large threat. It may encourage companies to invest in American factories, particularly if they believe the tariffs will survive political and legal challenges. But pharmaceutical supply chains are complex, and new plants cannot be produced as quickly as a social-media announcement. The risk is that the policy eventually raises costs for hospitals, pharmacies and patients before enough domestic capacity is available.

Trump has presented the measure as a way to reshore an essential industry. That goal has broad political appeal. The unanswered question is how much Americans will pay during the transition.

An even bigger commitment is taking shape in Saudi Arabia. Trump has approved a 30-year civilian nuclear agreement that could be worth tens of billions of dollars to American companies, according to the WSJ. Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman are expected to sign the agreement. Westinghouse could be among its biggest beneficiaries through the construction of AP1000 reactors.

Saudi Arabia argues that civilian nuclear power would help meet domestic electricity demand, freeing more oil for export and increasing government revenue. The kingdom also hopes to make use of its uranium deposits, although their commercial potential remains uncertain.

The difficult part of the agreement concerns uranium enrichment. American and Saudi officials would conduct a two-year study into whether enriching uranium inside the kingdom would be commercially justified. If they decide it is, U.S. companies could build an enrichment facility under a tightly controlled "black box" arrangement designed to prevent sensitive technology from being transferred to Saudi authorities.

Trump administration officials argue that American involvement would keep the program peaceful, but Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has also said that the kingdom would seek a nuclear weapon if Iran developed one.

Meanwhile the conflict with Iran intensifies. U.S. Central Command said American forces had completed another round of strikes intended to reduce Tehran's ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking at a meeting of ASEAN foreign ministers in the Philippines, Secretary of State Marco Rubio accused Iran of not taking peace negotiations seriously. He identified Tehran's demand for the right to control traffic through Hormuz as a major obstacle, arguing that allowing one country to control an international waterway would create a dangerous precedent.

Another shipping route is now under pressure. Yemen's Houthis have threatened to close the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a vital passage connecting the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden. Three tankers carrying Saudi crude from Yanbu reportedly turned around Tuesday and changed their routes.

The strait has not been closed, but the threat is already influencing commercial decisions. Trump said the Houthis had not yet closed the waterway and promised that the United States would respond if they did. Oil prices reflect the growing concern. West Texas Intermediate climbed more than 4% toward $88 a barrel, while Brent rose above $94. Investors will pay close attention to the Energy Information Administration's weekly petroleum-inventory report on Wednesday.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: the annual and monthly inflation rates in the United Kingdom; in China, the FDI (YTD) year-on-year; in the United States, the MBA 30-Year Mortgage Rate, followed by the EIA Crude Oil and Gasoline Stocks Changes. See the full calendar here.

Dollar index : 101.148

: 101.148 Gold : 4,120

: 4,120 Crude Oil (BRENT) : 94.16 ( WTI ) 85.18

: 94.16 ( ) 85.18 United States 10 years : 4.63%

: 4.63% BITCOIN: 65,992

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