On Thursday Waymo, Alphabet's autonomous-vehicle unit, launched its robotaxi service in Miami, marking its first expansion in 2026 and its sixth operational market in the US. The service begins across a 60-square-mile area covering key neighborhoods including Brickell, Wynwood, the Design District and Coral Gables. Nearly 10,000 residents have already signed up for phased access via the Waymo app. An expansion to Miami International Airport is planned, with no date announced, while Moove will handle day-to-day fleet operations.



The strategic launch strengthens Waymo's edge over US rivals, including Zoox, Tesla and start-ups such as May Mobility and Nuro, which are still struggling to roll out services at scale. In 2025, Waymo logged 14 million paid rides and reached 450,000 trips a week. The company plans to launch in 10 new US metro areas this year, including Dallas, Washington and Las Vegas, while running tests in New York, Tokyo and London. A first international commercial rollout is expected by the end of 2026.



Despite recent criticism in San Francisco tied to the handling of extreme weather conditions, Waymo says it has improved its algorithms to cope with such situations. Drawing on experience in five major cities and backed by a potential funding round of up to $15bn, the company continues to position itself as the leader in the North American market. Facing growing Asian competition, notably from Apollo Go (Baidu) and WeRide, Waymo is betting on the robustness of its infrastructure and the scale of its deployment to maintain its advantage.