Wedbush maintains its "outperform" rating on Alphabet shares, with a target price raised from $225 to $245, following a US court decision on remedies to address antitrust concerns in Google's search business. NB: pmt +6.5%.



It is important to note that Google will not be required to divest Chrome and will be able to continue to enter into agreements with distribution partners for the preloading or placement of its products, the broker points out.



Thus, Wedbush considers this decision to be largely favorable to Google, as the US District Court ruled against the most severe remedies proposed by the Department of Justice.



We believe there are compelling arguments in favor of an expansion of multiples over the coming quarters and that the stock's discount relative to its peers is unwarranted, the broker adds.