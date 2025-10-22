AlphaValue confirms its 'Add' recommendation on Hermès, with a target price maintained at €2,568.



According to AlphaValue, Q3 2025 was broadly in line with expectations, with revenue up 9.6% to €3.9bn at constant exchange rates, and contrasting trends across different activities.



The broker highlights a slight improvement in Greater China and a moderate acceleration in America, with no notable change in the trend in the US.



The note specifies that the 6% to 7% increase in leather goods production capacity and the expected price adjustments of around "high single digits" are supporting the growth trajectory, despite continued caution in China and the US.