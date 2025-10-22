AlphaValue confirms its 'Add' recommendation on Hermès, with a target price maintained at €2,568.
According to AlphaValue, Q3 2025 was broadly in line with expectations, with revenue up 9.6% to €3.9bn at constant exchange rates, and contrasting trends across different activities.
The broker highlights a slight improvement in Greater China and a moderate acceleration in America, with no notable change in the trend in the US.
The note specifies that the 6% to 7% increase in leather goods production capacity and the expected price adjustments of around "high single digits" are supporting the growth trajectory, despite continued caution in China and the US.
AlphaValue confirms its "add" recommendation on Hermès shares.
Published on 10/22/2025 at 08:51 am EDT
AlphaValue confirms its 'Add' recommendation on Hermès, with a target price maintained at €2,568.