AlphaValue confirms its "sell" recommendation on Volkswagen shares, with an unchanged target price of €76.9.



The analyst points out a warning from Porsche, "product plan adjustments" and the postponement of the launch of a new electric platform. These factors are leading to a non-cash impairment of around €3bn on the goodwill attributed to Porsche, as well as additional provisions.



The broker estimates that the total impact of these factors will be around €5.1bn on its 2025 operating income. It is therefore reducing its EBIT forecast for 2025 by 35% to €9.8bn and lowering its EPS estimate to €12.1 5from €19.7 previously).