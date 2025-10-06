AlphaValue confirms its "sell" recommendation on Volkswagen shares, with an unchanged target price of €76.9.
The analyst points out a warning from Porsche, "product plan adjustments" and the postponement of the launch of a new electric platform. These factors are leading to a non-cash impairment of around €3bn on the goodwill attributed to Porsche, as well as additional provisions.
The broker estimates that the total impact of these factors will be around €5.1bn on its 2025 operating income. It is therefore reducing its EBIT forecast for 2025 by 35% to €9.8bn and lowering its EPS estimate to €12.1 5from €19.7 previously).
Volkswagen AG is a Germany-based company, which manufactures and sells vehicles. The Group consists of two divisions: the Automotive Division and the Financial Services Division. The Automotive Division comprises the Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles and Power Engineering business areas. This division focuses on the development of vehicles, engines and vehicle software, the production and sale of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, and motorcycles, as well as businesses for genuine parts, large-bore diesel engines, turbomachinery, and propulsion components. The Financial Services Division focuses on dealer and customer financing, leasing, direct banking, and insurance activities, fleet management and mobility services. Its brand portfolio includes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, SKODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Scania, and MAN.
