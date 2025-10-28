AlphaValue confirms its 'reduce' recommendation on K+S shares, with a target price lowered from €13.0 to €11.6.
According to the broker, this revision is due to a 'change in the analyst responsible for monitoring the stock' and the application of 'intrinsic' valuation methods based on comparisons with similar companies.
Finally, the note says that the group's fundamental strength is rated 1 out of 10 and that the sector weighting remains 'low', which justifies maintaining its 'reduce' recommendation.
AlphaValue cuts TP for K+S - still a seller
Published on 10/28/2025 at 10:22 am EDT
AlphaValue confirms its 'reduce' recommendation on K+S shares, with a target price lowered from €13.0 to €11.6.