AlphaValue has downgraded its recommendation on Carrefour shares, shifting from "buy" to "add," and lowered its six-month price target from EUR17.3 to EUR15.6.

According to the analyst, the revised target mainly reflects more cautious growth assumptions in France and Brazil. This adjustment has led to a downward revision of the 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimate, from EUR1.66 to EUR1.51, and the 2026 estimate, from EUR1.88 to EUR1.74, following what was considered a "disappointing" third quarter in 2025.

The research firm also highlights the impact of the sale of Carrefour's Italian operations, which accounted for approximately EUR4 billion in revenue and a net loss of EUR275 million in 2024.

Despite this downgrade, Carrefour shares managed to gain about 0.5% in early afternoon trading in Paris.