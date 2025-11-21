AlphaValue has downgraded its recommendation on Vivendi shares, moving from "buy" to "reduce," while maintaining its six-month price target at 2.75 euros.

The brokerage notes that the likelihood of a takeover by Bolloré is now "zero," eliminating any prospect of a swift narrowing of the discount and justifying the application of an additional 30% discount in its valuation methods.

The research firm also highlights a "negative adjustment of 2 billion euros" applied to both the NAV and DCF, reflecting ongoing governance concerns.

These factors lead AlphaValue to conclude that current levels no longer provide a sufficient margin of safety, prompting the downgrade in its recommendation.