AlphaValue Initiates Coverage of Dassault Aviation with "Add" Recommendation

AlphaValue has initiated coverage of Dassault Aviation shares with an "add" recommendation and a price target of 369 euros.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 01/09/2026 at 04:37 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The analyst believes that the investment case is built on three main pillars: 1) the sustained momentum of Rafale exports amid a global rearmament context, 2) a conservative financial model with robust net cash, and 3) a strategic 27% stake in Thales that supports the company's valuation.



The research firm highlights that the Rafale is "a durable, cash-generating asset" rather than merely a one-off sales cycle, thanks to decades of recurring revenues tied to maintenance and upgrades.



The broker adds that while the Falcon business jet segment remains cyclical, its risk profile is improving with the entry into service of new models such as the 6X and 10X, which should enable a gradual normalization of margins.



The report also notes that the group's dual structure, spanning both defense and civil aviation, offers "resilience and optionality" in a market where Dassault's combat architecture capabilities are becoming both rare and strategic.