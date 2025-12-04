AlphaValue has reaffirmed its "buy" recommendation on Casino shares, while lowering its six-month price target from 0.64 to 0.33 euro.

According to the analyst, this valuation adjustment reflects the integration of the new restructuring plan, which includes a 300 million euro capital increase guaranteed by FRG, a reduction in the nominal value of the Term Loan B to 800 million euros (with 610 million euros converted into shares), and a decrease in the interest rate from 9% to 6%.

The research firm highlights that the sharp increase in the number of shares (approximately 4,017 million compared to 406 million previously) and the assumption of a significant "haircut" on the converted debt lead to a 60-70% drop in DCF and NAV valuations. This results in a price target cut of around 50%, even though net debt is expected to fall by about 900 million euros and interest expenses are set to decrease.

The broker adds that the revision of earnings per share, now forecast at -0.08 euro in 2025 and -0.05 euro in 2026, is mainly due to dilution from the injection of new equity and debt conversion. Despite this, it notes "some encouraging signals" that support the continued "buy" recommendation.