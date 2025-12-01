AlphaValue has downgraded its recommendation on Bic shares from "buy" to "add," while keeping its target price unchanged at EUR60.4.

According to AlphaValue, the revised outlook leads to a decrease in earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 2025 and 2026 to EUR4.80 and EUR4.95, respectively (previously EUR5.46 and EUR5.77). The analyst cites "persistent weakness in North America" and a greater-than-expected impact from U.S. tariffs, particularly affecting the razor segment.

The research firm also incorporates the 2025 profit warning, with constant-currency sales now expected to decline between -1.0% and -1.5%. The adjusted EBIT margin is revised down to around 13.7% (versus approximately 15% previously), and free cash flow excluding M&A is now forecast at about EUR210 million (compared to over EUR240 million previously).

The note further highlights that the decrease in NAV (EUR53.40 versus EUR60.2 previously) and DCF (EUR59.80 versus EUR65.4 previously) reflects these more cautious assumptions, pending the recovery plan from the new CEO.