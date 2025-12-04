AlphaValue has reaffirmed its "buy" recommendation on Eurazeo, while lowering its six-month target price from EUR91 to EUR73.6.

According to the analyst, this revision is driven by a more cautious adjustment to the valuation of unlisted assets. AlphaValue now considers these assets to be harder to assess and has therefore applied a steeper discount: the rate has been increased from 25% to 40%. As a result, the broker is assigning a lower value to these assets to better reflect the uncertainty surrounding their valuations.

The research firm also notes that its dividend yield-based valuation method is subject to a 40% discount, as the current distribution level is not deemed sustainable.

The report concludes that this series of adjustments significantly reduces the value of financial assets, by approximately EUR1.2 billion, which impacts the DCF and justifies the reduction in the target price.