AlphaValue has reiterated its buy recommendation on FDJ United shares, while lowering its target price from EUR52.2 to EUR40.8.

The analyst explains this more cautious outlook by pointing to a less favorable fiscal and regulatory environment for online betting and gaming activities. Increases in taxes and stricter regulations in France, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom are "continuing to weigh on the group's profitability."

The broker also highlights higher-than-expected increases in depreciation allowances, financial expenses, and the effective tax rate, notably due to the acquisition of Kindred and the "exceptional contribution on the profits of large companies." This has led to downward revisions of earnings per share forecasts for 2025 (EUR1.72 vs EUR2.71) and 2026 (EUR2.12 vs EUR2.88).

The research firm further notes that the target price adjustment follows lowered DCF and NAV estimates, more conservative growth assumptions, and a higher risk premium on debt to reflect integration risks associated with Kindred. Nevertheless, the valuation still indicates significant upside potential.