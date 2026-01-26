AlphaValue believes that Renault remains largely shielded from the main sector headwinds, namely tariffs, direct exposure to China, and industrial overcapacity in Europe, in a context of structurally declining registrations.

According to the note, the group further benefits from a revamped organization and a renewed lineup across Renault, Dacia, and Alpine, offering "one of the most competitive portfolios in recent years."

However, the research firm points to a slower-than-expected recovery in LCVs (light commercial vehicles) as well as ongoing commercial pressures. For 2026, the broker also highlights several negative factors, including a higher BEV mix, which is "less margin-accretive," as well as a persistently constrained pricing environment in Europe.