AlphaValue Lowers Target Price on Renault

The analyst maintains a "buy" recommendation on the French automaker but lowers the target price from 452.9 to 44.8 euros.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 01/26/2026 at 09:09 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

AlphaValue believes that Renault remains largely shielded from the main sector headwinds, namely tariffs, direct exposure to China, and industrial overcapacity in Europe, in a context of structurally declining registrations.



According to the note, the group further benefits from a revamped organization and a renewed lineup across Renault, Dacia, and Alpine, offering "one of the most competitive portfolios in recent years."



However, the research firm points to a slower-than-expected recovery in LCVs (light commercial vehicles) as well as ongoing commercial pressures. For 2026, the broker also highlights several negative factors, including a higher BEV mix, which is "less margin-accretive," as well as a persistently constrained pricing environment in Europe.