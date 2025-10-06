AlphaValue confirms its 'buy' recommendation on Capgemini shares, with an unchanged target price of €209 (6-month horizon). According to AlphaValue, the integration of WNS, a company recently acquired by Capgemini and specializing in outsourced services and data analysis, "benefits from a higher operating margin (18.5% vs. 13.3%)," which improves the group's operating profile, even if the net short-term impact remains "limited" by integration costs and the amortization of intangible assets.



The broker also highlights the issuance of €4bn in debt at 2.89% to finance WNS and existing refinancing, which is expected to increase financial expenses by approximately €29m in 2025.



Finally, the note indicates that in 2026, WNS will contribute for the full year (€1,209m in revenue; operating margin of €254m), with "initial cost synergies of €30m" and a target run rate of €50m to €70m by end-2027.