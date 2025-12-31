AlphaValue Maintains "Buy" Rating on Sanofi

AlphaValue has maintained its "buy" recommendation on Sanofi shares, with an unchanged price target of 109 euros.



The analyst has lowered its net asset value (NAV) estimate to 106 euros from the previous 116 euros, citing "disappointing late-stage results for the immunology drug amlitelimab." These clinical setbacks, along with the failure of Tolebrutinib in multiple sclerosis, have led the research firm to revise its long-term growth forecast to 1.5%, down from 2% previously.



The research team points out that the group has ramped up acquisitions to offset "underperformance in internal R&D," raising questions about its ability to reduce reliance on external innovation.



"Investors now appear to have a very limited appetite for R&D failures," the broker notes, while still judging that the stock continues to offer upside potential supported by Dupixent's growth and a healthy balance sheet structure.



