AlphaValue has maintained its "buy" recommendation on Sanofi shares, with an unchanged price target of 109 euros.
The analyst has lowered its net asset value (NAV) estimate to 106 euros from the previous 116 euros, citing "disappointing late-stage results for the immunology drug amlitelimab." These clinical setbacks, along with the failure of Tolebrutinib in multiple sclerosis, have led the research firm to revise its long-term growth forecast to 1.5%, down from 2% previously.
The research team points out that the group has ramped up acquisitions to offset "underperformance in internal R&D," raising questions about its ability to reduce reliance on external innovation.
"Investors now appear to have a very limited appetite for R&D failures," the broker notes, while still judging that the stock continues to offer upside potential supported by Dupixent's growth and a healthy balance sheet structure.
Sanofi is the largest European pharmaceutical group. Net sales by family of products break down as follows:
- pharmaceutical products (79.8%): prescription drugs in the areas of specialty medicine (63.2% of net sales; for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, neurological diseases, inflammatory diseases, autoimmune diseases, rare diseases, cancers and rare hematological diseases) and general medicine (36.8%; mainly for the treatment of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases);
- human vaccines (20.2%): pediatric vaccines, vaccines for flu, meningitis, and polio, booster vaccines, and vaccines for travelers and endemic areas.
At the end of 2024, the group had 52 production sites worldwide.
In October 2024, the consumer healthcare products business (Opella) was classified as a discontinued operation.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (4.4%), Europe (17.6%), the United States (48.7%), China (6.5%) and other (22.8%).
