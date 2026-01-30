According to AlphaValue, the repeated delivery delays—with 793 aircraft delivered in 2025 versus an initial target of 820—primarily reflect structural supply chain constraints rather than a weakening of demand, especially in the context of a record order book.
The research firm also highlights that the Helicopters division is a "significantly underestimated cash engine," with more than 45% of revenues coming from services, offering a recurring profile and strong visibility, underpinned by an installed base of over 12,000 aircraft.
The note further points out that Defense and Space broaden the investment thesis beyond commercial aviation. According to the broker, the rise in European military budgets and sovereign space projects thus provide a long-term strategic option.
Airbus SE is No. 1 in Europe and No. 2 worldwide in the aeronautics, aerospace, and defense industries. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- commercial aircraft (71.7%). The group is No. 1 worldwide for aircrafts with more than 100 seats;
- defense and aerospace systems (17.3%): military aircrafts (primarily transport aircrafts, marine surveillance aircrafts, anti-submarines fighter planes and flight refueling aircrafts), spatial equipment (orbital launchers, observation and communication satellite, turboprop aircraft, etc.), defense and security systems (missile systems, electronic and telecommunications systems, etc.). Airbus SE also provides training and aircrafts maintenance services;
- civil and military helicopters (11%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (40.2%), Asia/Pacific (25.6%), North America (23.7%), Middle East (4.5%), Latin America (2.5%) and other (3.5%).
