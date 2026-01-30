AlphaValue Maintains Its Rating on Airbus

The analyst maintains a "accumulate" recommendation on the stock, with an unchanged price target of 215 euros.

According to AlphaValue, the repeated delivery delays—with 793 aircraft delivered in 2025 versus an initial target of 820—primarily reflect structural supply chain constraints rather than a weakening of demand, especially in the context of a record order book.



The research firm also highlights that the Helicopters division is a "significantly underestimated cash engine," with more than 45% of revenues coming from services, offering a recurring profile and strong visibility, underpinned by an installed base of over 12,000 aircraft.



The note further points out that Defense and Space broaden the investment thesis beyond commercial aviation. According to the broker, the rise in European military budgets and sovereign space projects thus provide a long-term strategic option.