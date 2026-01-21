AlphaValue Maintains "Reduce" Rating on Safran

The analyst maintains its "reduce" recommendation on the stock, with an unchanged six-month price target of 350 euros.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 01/21/2026 at 08:28 am EST

AlphaValue highlights an upward revision of its earnings assumptions following the group's upgraded outlook, driven by a more dynamic civil aftermarket activity than previously anticipated. This results in a higher overall valuation for the group, with Net Asset Value (NAV) rising from 184 to 235 euros.



According to AlphaValue, the DCF valuation also increases as a result of raised growth assumptions. The note emphasizes that "the expansion of the installed base of LEAP engines and strong demand for spare parts are supporting higher and more sustainable cash flow generation."



However, the research firm believes that the stock's upside potential remains limited in the short term, with an upside of 10.7%, justifying a continued cautious stance despite what are considered solid fundamentals.