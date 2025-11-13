AlphaValue has reiterated its 'reduce' recommendation on Valeo shares, maintaining its price target at 11 euros, despite adjustments to its earnings assumptions and DCF-based valuation.

The analyst reports a 1.6% reduction in the 2025 revenue forecast, now set at 20.6 billion euros, as well as a 1.4% decrease in the 2025 EBITDA estimate. However, the EBITDA margin projection has been raised by 10 basis points to 13.9%, positioning it in the middle of the company's guidance range of 13.5-14.5%.

The broker also notes that the DCF value has risen significantly, reaching 3.12 euros compared to 2.54 euros previously, following an increase in the annual EBITDA growth rate to 2.2% (up from 2%). This implies a slight margin expansion, projected to reach 14.3% by 2035, reflecting the cost-cutting measures implemented by the group.

Nevertheless, the report expresses concerns about Valeo's ability to generate significant free cash flow (FCF), given the substantial investments required in "electrification and software-defined vehicles," combined with what is considered a high level of debt.