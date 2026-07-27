AlphaValue mixed on Porsche AG's new plan

Porsche AG is edging higher (+0.30%, at €43.87) after a 5.24% drop over two sessions. The automaker announced investments and cost cuts through job reductions.

The German company said it has reached an agreement with employee representatives on a sweeping transformation plan dubbed the 'Future Package'. The plan is intended to strengthen the group's competitiveness, while extending job and industrial site guarantees through 2035.



In detail, the group plans to invest €2.1bn by 2035 at its Zuffenhausen and Weissach sites, notably to secure production of its two-door sports cars and its research and development activities.



In return, the group will implement a major cost-cutting program, which includes eliminating an additional 5,000 jobs by 2035. These cuts will be carried out through natural attrition, phased retirements, and voluntary departures. The agreement also provides for payment of a one-off transformation bonus of €1,500 to all employees in August 2026, rising to €1,911 for members of the IG Metall union.



AlphaValue responded to the announcements



Analysts welcomed the group's focus on cost reduction. They remain skeptical, however, about Porsche AG's ability to reach the upper end of its medium-term Ebit margin target range (set between 10% and 15%). AlphaValue remains pessimistic given persistent headwinds and structural challenges in key markets, namely the United States and China. Profitability is likely to be hurt by intensifying competition, continued pricing pressure, and a weaker demand backdrop.