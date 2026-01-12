The research firm has raised its earnings per share (EPS) projections for Société Générale for the 2025-2027 period, with an upward revision of 9.36% for 2025 and 7.09% for 2026. This update is based on stronger-than-expected third-quarter 2025 results and much lower-than-anticipated loan loss provisions.

The increase in share buybacks also contributes to this revision, with the broker adjusting its buyback projections by 1,500 million euros for 2026.

Furthermore, the report highlights the bank's strong ability to streamline costs, with expense reductions of 2 to 3% expected following asset disposals such as those in Cameroon.