AlphaValue Reiterates Its Rating on Safran

The analyst keeps its "reduce" recommendation on the stock, with an unchanged price target of €364.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 06/30/2026 at 08:41 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

According to AlphaValue, net asset value (NAV) has been raised to €308, from €251 previously, an increase of 22.6%, driven by extending the valuation framework to cover 2026-2029 forecasts, a more granular review of the businesses, and higher multiples to reflect the sector's rerating.



The research firm also says its DCF valuation has climbed to €308, from €242 previously, an increase of 27.2%, as a result of extending the explicit forecast period through 2029 and raising the long-term EBITDA growth assumption to 8%, from 6.5% previously.