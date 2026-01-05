AlphaValue Significantly Lowers Its Price Target for Edenred

Antoine Mariaux Published on 01/05/2026 at 04:33 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

AlphaValue maintains its "buy" recommendation on Edenred shares, but has lowered its price target from €40.6 to €29.9.



The research firm acknowledges recent regulatory changes in Italy and Brazil and now factors them into its forecasts through 2026. This decision results in a 10% downward revision of the 2026 EBITDA forecast, with the analyst anticipating an annual decline of 9.3%.



The report highlights that the valuation using the discounted cash flow (DCF) method drops from €52.2 to €38, reflecting weakened earnings prospects.



According to the broker, the adoption of a new accounting segmentation has also led to lower multiples being applied to the company's mobility and employee benefits businesses.