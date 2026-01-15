Renault has made official a multi-year collaboration between eToro and its F1 team, BWT Alpine Formula One Team, starting with the 2026 season.

This partnership aims to capitalize on the global expansion of Formula 1 and the rise of retail investing. As the team prepares for a new technical era at the pinnacle of motorsport, eToro—which boasts more than 40 million users—is looking to boost its visibility through innovative content campaigns.

Yoni Assia, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of eToro, emphasized that the values of the sport are "fully aligned with eToro's mission: to provide our users with the financial tools and knowledge they need." For Alpine's marketing management, the agreement reflects a shared ambition to "shake up conventions, both on and off the track," while aiming for stronger community engagement among fans and international investors.

Mid-session, Renault shares are down 1% in Paris and have already dropped over 7% since the start of the year.