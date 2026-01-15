Renault has made official a multi-year collaboration between eToro and its F1 team, BWT Alpine Formula One Team, starting with the 2026 season.
This partnership aims to capitalize on the global expansion of Formula 1 and the rise of retail investing. As the team prepares for a new technical era at the pinnacle of motorsport, eToro—which boasts more than 40 million users—is looking to boost its visibility through innovative content campaigns.
Yoni Assia, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of eToro, emphasized that the values of the sport are "fully aligned with eToro's mission: to provide our users with the financial tools and knowledge they need." For Alpine's marketing management, the agreement reflects a shared ambition to "shake up conventions, both on and off the track," while aiming for stronger community engagement among fans and international investors.
Mid-session, Renault shares are down 1% in Paris and have already dropped over 7% since the start of the year.
Renault is one of the world's leading automobile constructors. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of vehicles (89.9%): 2,264,815 passenger and commercial vehicles sold in 2024, distributed by brand between Renault (1,577,351), Dacia (676,340), Renault Korea Motors (6,539) and Alpine (4,855);
- services (10.2%): financing services for vehicle sales (purchasing, renting, leasing, etc.; RCI Banque), related services (maintenance, warranty extension, assistance, etc.) and mobility services.
At the end of 2024, the group had 25 industrial sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (29.9%), Europe (49.8%), Americas (8.3%), Eurasia (5.1%), Asia/Pacific (3.9%), Africa and Middle East (3%).
