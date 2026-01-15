Alpine F1 and eToro Forge Strategic Partnership for 2026

The French BWT Alpine Formula One Team is strengthening its commercial alliances by bringing eToro on board as its exclusive brokerage and investment partner ahead of a major regulatory shift.

Renault has made official a multi-year collaboration between eToro and its F1 team, BWT Alpine Formula One Team, starting with the 2026 season.



This partnership aims to capitalize on the global expansion of Formula 1 and the rise of retail investing. As the team prepares for a new technical era at the pinnacle of motorsport, eToro—which boasts more than 40 million users—is looking to boost its visibility through innovative content campaigns.



Yoni Assia, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of eToro, emphasized that the values of the sport are "fully aligned with eToro's mission: to provide our users with the financial tools and knowledge they need." For Alpine's marketing management, the agreement reflects a shared ambition to "shake up conventions, both on and off the track," while aiming for stronger community engagement among fans and international investors.



