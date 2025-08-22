Alstom announced on Thursday evening that it had signed a £75m (approximately €90m) 8-year rail services contract with Great Western Railway (GWR) to return 26 trains to service in south-west England.



Under this technical support and spare parts supply agreement (TSSSA), the French group will maintain these diesel trains (DMUs), which it built itself between 1999 and 2001 at its Birmingham site and which were operated by Transport for Wales until 2024, when they were taken over by GWR.



In addition to maintenance operations at GWR's Laira depot in Plymouth, the contract covers around 15 other areas, ranging from engineering and equipment planning to numerous other supply chain management tasks.