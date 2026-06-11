The group emphasized that this achievement marks one of the most significant rail programs in the French industry. The contract signed with SNCF Voyageurs provides for the manufacture of up to 860 trains.
"With the 500th train under this contract, we are reaching a major milestone," stated Frederic Wiscart, President of Alstom France, Belgium, and Luxembourg. According to Wiscart, this milestone illustrates both the quality and reliability of the product, as well as the Crespin site's capacity to maintain a high production rate.
The Omneo Regio2N platform, designed to meet the needs of French regions, offers numerous configuration possibilities according to the requirements of transport authorities and operators.
To date, 567 Omneo Regio2N trains have been ordered by ten French regions. Alstom noted that it recently recorded an order for five additional trainsets on behalf of Ile-de-France Mobilites and another for four trainsets for the Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur region.
The manufacturer believes these recurring orders demonstrate the confidence of transport authorities in its ability to ensure long-term deliveries. Once all 567 trains are delivered, this series will rank among the largest in the recent history of rail transport in France.
Alstom is one of the world leading manufacturers of infrastructures for rail transport sector. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- rolling stocks (43.1%): trains, tramways and locomotives;
- railway services (38.4%): maintenance, modernization, management of spare parts, support and technical assistance services;
- signaling, information and control systems (9.4%);
- railway infrastructures (9.1%): infrastructures for the track laying, lines electrical power systems, electromechanical equipment, telecommunication devices and traveler information in station, terminals for automatic purchase of tickets, access to escalators, lifts for disabled, automatic landing doors on platforms, ventilation, air conditioning and lighting systems).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (14.3%), Europe (45.1%), Americas (16.3%), Asia/Pacific (11.7%), and Middle East/ Africa/ Central Asia (12.6%).
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