Alstom has announced the opening of its new Hub in Naples, located in the heart of the Centro Direzionale business district.
This new space offers around fifty workstations with modular environments. It has been designed to foster collaboration among teams involved in major regional railway infrastructure modernization projects.
The hub will serve as an operational center for ongoing regional mobility projects, notably A168 EAV, which plans the installation of an advanced signaling system based on ACCM1 and ERTMS solutions along more than 140 km of the Vesuvius lines.
It will also function as an operational center for the modernization of substations and electric traction systems, and ERTMS AQ2, which includes the implementation of signaling and telecommunications systems, as well as associated improvements to civil and electrical infrastructure.
Alstom aims to strengthen local expertise by recruiting new professionals throughout the year for key positions such as engineers in electricity, electronics, telecommunications, cybersecurity and systems, as well as maintenance technicians and troubleshooters.
"We have created a modern and flexible working environment, close to the projects that are transforming mobility in the country, encouraging collaboration, innovation and well-being, in line with the Group's values and our commitment to attract and develop new talent in the regions where we operate," said Marco De Rosa, Human Resources Director of Alstom Italy.
Alstom is one of the world leading manufacturers of infrastructures for rail transport sector. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- rolling stocks (51.1%): trains, tramways and locomotives;
- railway services (24.3%): maintenance, modernization, management of spare parts, support and technical assistance services;
- signaling, information and control systems (14.3%);
- railway infrastructures (10.3%): infrastructures for the track laying, lines electrical power systems, electromechanical equipment, telecommunication devices and traveler information in station, terminals for automatic purchase of tickets, access to escalators, lifts for disabled, automatic landing doors on platforms, ventilation, air conditioning and lighting systems).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (17.1%), Europe (39.6%), Americas (19.8%), Asia/Pacific (14.5%) and Middle East/Africa/Central Asia (9%).
