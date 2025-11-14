Alstom has officially launched construction work on its future Building 235B in Belfort, marking a new milestone in the company's EUR150 million investment program for high-speed rail, announced in April 2025.

This new facility will accommodate around forty employees and provide an additional 4,000 square meters of space at the Belfort site. It is specifically designed to support activities related to the preparation for the commercial launch of the Avelia Horizon high-speed trains.

The construction of this new infrastructure has been entrusted to companies from the local economic network. Delivery and the start of operations are scheduled for autumn 2026, with a gradual ramp-up expected through the first quarter of 2027.