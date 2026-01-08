Alstom Boosts Production Capacity in Belfort with Major Recruitment Drive

The rail manufacturer is ramping up operational output at its Belfort site to support a rapidly expanding order book, particularly in high-speed rail and rail services.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 01/08/2026 at 10:52 am EST

Alstom has announced the launch of a recruitment plan aimed at bringing nearly 200 new employees to its Belfort site by December 2026.



This initiative comes in response to a significant increase in activity, driven by high-speed train projects both in France and internationally, as well as a major contract with Ukrainian Railways.



To kick off this phase, an open house event will be held on January 31, 2026, with a focus on hiring experienced boilermaker welders on permanent contracts (CDI).



"Our site is experiencing strong momentum, with high-speed rail projects seeing robust growth," emphasized David Journet, site director.



This workforce expansion is accompanied by a €30 million investment aimed at modernizing industrial facilities, including the creation of a second boilermaking production line for Avelia Horizon power cars. Recruitment will then extend to roles in logistics, engineering, and testing to support this acceleration in production rates.



Alstom shares are currently down approximately 1.5% in Paris.