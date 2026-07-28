With a total value of about €2bn, the project, awarded in 2024 by Trans Israel, is a major investment in the future of public transport in northern Israel and is being delivered by a consortium bringing together Alstom, Electra Ltd. and Minrav Ltd.

Alstom's share is estimated at about €750m and includes the design, engineering, supply, integration, testing and commissioning of the rail systems, as well as their long-term maintenance.

Electra Ltd. and Minrav Ltd. will deliver the civil works and infrastructure, while operations and maintenance will then be entrusted to a dedicated joint venture bringing together Electra Afikim, Minrav and Alstom.

Construction and implementation work will continue over the coming years, moving northern Israel closer to a modern transport network designed to strengthen regional connectivity, support economic growth and provide sustainable mobility.