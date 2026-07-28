Alstom completes financing for a rail project in Israel
Alstom said it has finalized, with its consortium partners, the financing for the Haïfa-Nazareth (NofiT) project, which calls for a 41-kilometer light-rail line linking Haïfa, Nazareth and surrounding municipalities through 20 stations, designed to carry about 100,000 passengers a day.
With a total value of about €2bn, the project, awarded in 2024 by Trans Israel, is a major investment in the future of public transport in northern Israel and is being delivered by a consortium bringing together Alstom, Electra Ltd. and Minrav Ltd.
Alstom's share is estimated at about €750m and includes the design, engineering, supply, integration, testing and commissioning of the rail systems, as well as their long-term maintenance.
Electra Ltd. and Minrav Ltd. will deliver the civil works and infrastructure, while operations and maintenance will then be entrusted to a dedicated joint venture bringing together Electra Afikim, Minrav and Alstom.
Construction and implementation work will continue over the coming years, moving northern Israel closer to a modern transport network designed to strengthen regional connectivity, support economic growth and provide sustainable mobility.
Alstom is one of the world leading manufacturers of infrastructures for rail transport sector. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- rolling stocks (43.1%): trains, tramways and locomotives;
- railway services (38.4%): maintenance, modernization, management of spare parts, support and technical assistance services;
- signaling, information and control systems (9.4%);
- railway infrastructures (9.1%): infrastructures for the track laying, lines electrical power systems, electromechanical equipment, telecommunication devices and traveler information in station, terminals for automatic purchase of tickets, access to escalators, lifts for disabled, automatic landing doors on platforms, ventilation, air conditioning and lighting systems).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (14.3%), Europe (45.1%), Americas (16.3%), Asia/Pacific (11.7%), and Middle East/ Africa/ Central Asia (12.6%).
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