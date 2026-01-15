Alstom has announced the delivery of the final Light Rail Vehicle (LRV) from an order of 60 cars to the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) in Ontario, Canada.
The new fleet of streetcars is helping the TTC accommodate Toronto's growing population and increasing ridership across its 11 streetcar lines.
The 60 newly delivered streetcars have been added to the existing fleet of 204 Alstom LRVs that are currently transporting passengers throughout the Greater Toronto Area.
The vehicles were manufactured in Thunder Bay, Ontario, with support from Alstom's site in La Pocatière, Québec.
"Our ongoing partnership with the TTC not only provides safe, accessible, and state-of-the-art transportation for Torontonians who rely on it every day—it also supports hundreds of Canadian jobs, strengthens our local supply chain, and generates long-term economic value for Canada," said Michael Keroulle, President of Alstom Americas.
Alstom is one of the world leading manufacturers of infrastructures for rail transport sector. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- rolling stocks (51.1%): trains, tramways and locomotives;
- railway services (24.3%): maintenance, modernization, management of spare parts, support and technical assistance services;
- signaling, information and control systems (14.3%);
- railway infrastructures (10.3%): infrastructures for the track laying, lines electrical power systems, electromechanical equipment, telecommunication devices and traveler information in station, terminals for automatic purchase of tickets, access to escalators, lifts for disabled, automatic landing doors on platforms, ventilation, air conditioning and lighting systems).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (17.1%), Europe (39.6%), Americas (19.8%), Asia/Pacific (14.5%) and Middle East/Africa/Central Asia (9%).
