Alstom Deploys 76 Flexity Light Rail Vehicles in Toronto

Alstom has announced that 76 Flexity Light Rail Vehicles (LRVs) have entered service on the brand new Line 5 Eglinton (Eglinton Crosstown LRT) in Toronto, Canada.

Jacques Meaudre Published on 02/09/2026 at 11:53 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

These vehicles will operate in tandem with a signaling system also supplied by Alstom.



Alstom's LRVs travel 19 kilometers along Eglinton Avenue, one of the city's busiest main thoroughfares.



The new LRT line is capable of carrying 123,000 passengers daily. The line is connected to 68 bus routes, three TTC subway stations, and two regional GO Transit passenger rail lines.



Globally, more than 8,000 LRVs of this Alstom model have been ordered or are successfully operating in commercial service across 140 cities.



"Alstom's vehicles and signaling continue to serve as the backbone of a crucial part of the Greater Toronto Area's public transit system," said Michael Keroulle, President of Alstom Americas.