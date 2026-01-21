After dropping more than 1% at market open, Alstom rebounded into positive territory (+0.38% at 26.66 euros). The stock is treading carefully following yesterday's announcement of sharply higher revenue and orders in the third quarter of its 2025/26 fiscal year—figures that surpassed market expectations. Investors had hoped that the strong commercial momentum of the rail transport specialist would immediately translate into improved cash flow generation, a point not confirmed by management.

Commenting on Alstom's quarterly performance, CEO Henri Poupart-Lafarge praised "the group's ability to deliver complex projects in many regions around the world."



Order Book Surpasses 100 Billion Euros



In this third quarter (from October 1 to December 31, 2025), Alstom more than doubled its order intake year-on-year, reaching 9.6 billion euros. Analysts had forecast 8.55 billion euros. Order volume over nine months thus reached 20 billion euros (+34.2% organically), while revenue hit 13.9 billion euros (+7.2% organically). The order backlog as of December 31, 2025, stood at 100.3 billion euros.



In the third quarter, revenue rose 2.6% to 4.8 billion euros, compared with a consensus of 4.75 billion euros. After accounting for adverse currency effects, organic revenue growth stood at 5.9%. The increase in sales was driven by strong execution in Rolling Stock activities (up 6% organically) and Signalling (+13% organically).



Over the nine months of this fiscal year, Europe remained Alstom's largest market by revenue (8.3 billion euros, or 60% of the total). However, its share of new orders fell, dropping from 74% to 56% compared to the previous year for the same period.



Over nine months, in the Americas region, orders tripled year-on-year from 2 to 6 billion euros, now accounting for 30% of new orders. In Asia-Pacific, during the same period, orders doubled to 2.6 billion euros, buoyed by major projects such as the one in Melbourne, Australia. Jefferies notes that "this strong momentum was expected given the volume of announced orders, and it appears to be continuing into the fourth quarter. Despite a tougher comparison base and an expected slowdown in the second half, organic growth remained robust in the third quarter."



Maintaining Free Cash Flow Guidance Disappoints



Following this quarterly release, Alstom maintained its outlook for the fiscal year and its medium-term ambitions. The sustainable mobility specialist is still targeting:



- a "orders-to-sales" ratio above 1, as in the Rolling Stock division



- organic revenue growth above 5%



- an adjusted operating margin of around 7%



- and free cash flow (FCF) generation in a range of 200 to 400 million euros. The decision to stick with this annual FCF target disappointed markets on Wednesday.



"While the group is clearly on track to meet its revenue targets (with slight upward revisions likely), focus remains on margins and free cash flow generation in the second half," Jefferies stated regarding these forecasts.



On the same point, Oddo BHF noted that "for free cash flow, the CFO is not narrowing the range, estimating that uncertainties remain over payments due in the fourth quarter (both related to orders and certifications). As such, the broker continues to forecast free cash flow of 302 million euros for this fiscal year (compared to a consensus of 382 million euros). It has raised its price target from 26 to 30 euros while maintaining its Outperform rating. On the FCF target, UBS commented that "this caution is explained by low down payments on orders this quarter and the importance of several key milestones expected in the fourth quarter." The Swiss bank maintains its Neutral recommendation with a price target of 24 euros.



For its part, Alphavalue acknowledged that Alstom delivered a solid third quarter. "However, free cash flow (FCF) guidance has not been revised. It is somewhat disappointing, but was largely anticipated after the pre-closing conference call. The strength of order intake supported the quarter and will help offset weaker cash generation, caused by the postponement of TGV certification in the annual results. We believe the company will generate significant cash flows next year. We reiterate our Buy recommendation," the research firm explained.



Additionally, over the three years from fiscal 2024/25 to 2026/27, Alstom expects to generate at least 1.5 billion euros in free cash flow, with working capital requirements related to contracts being a negative factor over this period. According to UBS, "this target implies FCF of 700 million euros for fiscal 2027, with a cash conversion rate of around 70%".