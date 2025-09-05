Alstom announced on Friday that the European Railway Agency (ERA) had approved the version of its ETCS on-board system dedicated to its Traxx Universal locomotives, which will enable Czech carriers to expand their cross-border operations.



This certification means that these locomotives are fully interoperable on international rail corridors under the new 'ETCS Baseline 3' standard implemented by the European Train Control System (ETCS).



This approval represents an important milestone for Czech freight operators, such as RegioJet and CD Cargo, which operate TRAXX locomotives that can be upgraded with the VR01.5 software version.



In particular, it will enable the reopening of freight lines in Austria, where only ETCS operations are permitted.



Cross-border traffic is very important for freight transport in Europe, it said.



With the fully approved VR01.5 version, our customers can continue to operate locomotives on corridors in Germany, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Luxembourg, Hungary, Croatia, Slovenia, and Serbia, he added.