In a filing with the AMF, Goldman Sachs Group declared that it indirectly crossed above the 5% threshold of Alstom's share capital and voting rights on June 3, following an off-market acquisition of Alstom shares.

The U.S. investment bank specified that it holds, through controlled subsidiaries, 23,503,551 Alstom shares representing an equal number of voting rights, or 5.08% of the transport equipment manufacturer's capital and voting rights.