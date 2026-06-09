Alstom: Goldman Sachs crosses 5% threshold

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/09/2026 at 04:29 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

In a filing with the AMF, Goldman Sachs Group declared that it crossed above the 5% threshold of Alstom's share capital and voting rights on June 1, 2026, following an off-market share acquisition by the investment bank.



The New York-based institution specified that it held, as of that date and to this day, through its controlled subsidiaries, 23,480,324 Alstom shares, representing 5.08% of the capital and voting rights of the French transport equipment manufacturer.