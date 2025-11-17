Alstom has announced the inauguration of the northern branch of Montreal's Réseau express métropolitain (REM), extending this automated urban rail system between Montreal's Central Station and the municipality of Deux-Montagnes, Canada.

Complementing the southern branch that connects Brossard to Central Station, this new 33-kilometer line will open to the public on November 17, adding 14 new stations and 2 connections to the underground metro network.

Alstom supplied the REM with a fully automated, driverless metro system, including rolling stock and signaling. The company is also involved in the operation and maintenance of the planned 67-kilometer network for a period of 30 years.

Once completed, the REM will be one of the largest and most advanced automated transit systems in the world, featuring 26 stations and linking downtown Montreal to the South Shore, North Shore, West Island, and Montréal-Trudeau International Airport.